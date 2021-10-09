Bigg Boss 15: Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma To Be Seen On Weekend Ka Vaar

The first Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 will air soon and with that, we will get the name of the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. Host Salman Khan will be back to school with the housemates on their performance in the house during the week.

Audience is in for an exciting episode with Salman Khan as the entire Week was filled with entertainment, fights, and a lot more. As we already saw in the latest promo, he will be lashing out at OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal for the bathroom incident and the fight.

But this week’s Weekend ka Vaar episode is not all about lashing out at the contestants. Yes, few celebrity guests are also coming to the show to make the episode more fun and exciting.

Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya are set to make an appearance on the show. They will reportedly have a fun time with Salman Khan and also with the contestants. Both of them have a special connection with the show. Nia Sharma came in as a contestant for a day on Bigg Boss OTT. Whereas Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss last season.

These two will be coming to promote their song, ‘Garbe ke Raat’. You can watch the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend ka Vaar episode on Colors TV.