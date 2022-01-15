Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash Massive Fight

Pratik Sehajpal defeated Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15 to win the Ticket To Finale after a two-day task. Captain Shamita Shetty declared Pratik the winner of the cycle challenge. But things went sideways really soon and once again the house was in chaos.

In order to win the ticket, both contestants put up a good fight in the task, which required them to build a cycle. Pratik sought to grab a few pieces from Tejasswi's cycle, and she defended it, hitting Pratik's hands several times. While Pratik objected, Tejasswi claimed that she was acting in self-defense and that Pratik was also injuring her by sitting on her leg.

Pratik injures himself and begins bleeding. Tejasswi says as he goes inside for medical help that he was trying to hurt her and ended up hurting himself. But their fight didn’t end here.

In the latest episode, they once again started arguing and fighting. Tejasswi tells that Pratik has now resorted to unfair means and she asks him if this is really how he wants to win a task. This hurt Pratik a lot and he started crying.

Later, in front of Shamita and Rakhi, Pratik sobs, and Shamita hugs him. He claims that he did nothing wrong and that he was extremely cautious. He goes on to add that he had no issues with Tejasswi, but the things she said, hurt him a lot.