Bigg Boss 15 Popular Contestant Loses Ticket to Finale

Nishant Bhatt, a Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 contestant, has fought hard against other top contestants while performing tasks and being in the glass house.And we all know that he stood in the top 5 most popular and deserving contestants of the show, which was announced by the media people.

Besides Nishant, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra are the other top 5 deserving candidates, and Umar Riaz stood in the 6th position. However, Ormax Media has recently revealed the top 5 most popular contenders for this week as per the viewers' prediction.

In the list, we can see that Nishant Bhatt is out of the race and Umar Riaz has got 4th place. While Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra topped the first two places, Shamita was in third place, Umar Riaz was in fourth and Pratik Sehajpal took fifth position.

There are also social media rumours that these contestants are strong enough to enter the finale week of Bigg Boss Hindi season 15. However, there is also speculation that Nishant Bhatt could occupy the top 5 position if he improves his game play. Let's wait and see who enters the finale week of Bigg Boss 15.