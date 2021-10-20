Bigg Boss 15: Opening Voting Trend For Week 3

The Bigg Boss 15 Week 3 nominations have been released. This week was also full of drama and fights. There was a lot that happened yesterday, including the double-elimination of two top players. The task winners, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejaswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian, who entered the main house a few days ago, were punished and sent back to the jungle. Not only are those, but even the Bigg Boss OTT contestants now junglewasi, with no privileges.

Nominations took place in the house, and captain Nishant Bhat was in charge of them. After all, was said and done, a total of eight participants were nominated for the upcoming elimination. Their names are as follows: Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, and Miesha Iyer.

Among these, as we know, we have some players who are getting more votes when compared to others. I don’t think there is any guessing, Karan Kundrra is on top and is getting the most votes. Followed by Shamita and Umar Riaz getting an almost equal number of votes.

This is the current ranking: