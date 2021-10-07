Bigg Boss 15: Opening Voting Trend is Here

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 has begun, and the first eviction will take place soon. As many of you may have seen, we have all of the contestants nominated in the first week. Bigg Boss nominated all of the Junglewasis as a punishment after a violent brawl between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik became enraged during the argument and shattered the glass pane. Bigg Boss penalized the Junglewasis by nominating them all, but Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik from Bigg Boss OTT were not nominated, despite the fact that Pratik was the one who caused the problem.

Miesha Iyer, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff and Akasa Singh are in the nominations.

Now on the top spot in the opening trend, we have Tejasswi Prakash. Fans love her game and for now, she is No.1. Then it is Karan Kundrra, who is playing a decent game for now.

On No.3, we have Umar Riaz and on four, we have Jay Bhanushali. But there is not much difference in their votes. Then it is Afsana Khan. Her fan following is good and she is currently safe. Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, are also safe for now. The contestants getting the least number of votes are Sahil Shroff and Akasa Singh.

But in the danger zone, we have Sahil. He hasn’t done much in the house and the audience couldn’t assess his game.