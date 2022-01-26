Bigg Boss 15 Official List of Finalists

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss never stops entertaining the audience. The makers have packed the show with loads of entertainment to keep the audience engaged.

The show makers were able to do 15 seasons of Hindi Bigg Boss, which created a record in television history.

If you are a Bigg Boss buff, then you must know that you have to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 15 this Sunday. Yes, Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is scheduled for this Sunday.

Several Bollywood actors are expected to grace the finale show. The official finalists of the Bigg Boss 15 list includes Karan Kundra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant, and Pratik.

The audience have been asked to decide the fate of the top six contestants. They can eliminate any contestant with their voting. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in the comments section below.