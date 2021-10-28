Bigg Boss 15: Not Tejasswi Prakash, This Participant is Salman Khan's Favourite Contestant

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is ruling the TRP charts. Thanks to the contestants' performance in the house, the show has received a thumbs up from viewers. Bigg Boss makers are also trying to increase the level of excitement among fans with new strategies.

As with every season, Salman Khan will surely have his own favorite contestant this season as well. If you are curious to know who's the favorite contestant of Salman Khan this season. He is none other than Pratik Sehajpal. He was the first confirmed contestant from Bigg Boss OTT format to enter Bigg Boss house as he managed to reach Bigg Boss OTT finale.

He refused Bigg Boss OTT trophy so he can participate in Bigg Boss 15. Recently, Salman Khan was seen bashing popular contestant Karan Kundrra in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. But he was soft towards Pratik Sehajpal. Netizens now are guessing that Pratik is the favorite contestant of Salman Khan. What's your take on this? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.