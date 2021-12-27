Bigg Boss 15: Nora Fatehi Makes A Major Announcement on Weekend Ka Vaar

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa made an appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 during the Weekend ka Vaar episode. They came to promote their song, Dance Meri Rani. It was a fun-filled episode where the guests made the contestants play games and do other tasks.

A lot happened on this Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15. Host Salman Khan as usual took a class of those who made mistakes and did not perform well during the week. But along with that, there were light-hearted moments as well with the guests entering the house and interacting with the contestants.

The contestants have taken on the role of secret Santa for their housemates. Nora asks them to open their presents. Abhijit receives underwear. He reads the letter that Rakhi had written to him. The next gift is given to Umar. He is given a chain. He reads the letter that Rashami had written to him. Tejasswi gives Karan socks and a present.

With the mood so good and contestants celebrating, Nora gave them another reason to celebrate. She started by mentioning the nominated contestants of the week.

Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar, and Devoleena were nominated. Among them, one will be going home. But Nora revealed that there will be no elimination this week. This came as a happy surprise to all the housemates.