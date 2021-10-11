Bigg Boss 15: Nominations in Week 2

Week 2 has started on Bigg Boss 15 and with that new twists will also happen. The first Weekend ka Vaar on BB15 brought some serious confrontation and scolding from host Salman Khan. In the end, Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

All the tasks that are happening now are particularly important for the Junglewasis. The first task of Week 2 was also done between them. Towards the end of the task, 6 contestants were saved from the nominations and the fate of the rest of the contestants is yet to be decided.

It is being said that among the remaining 6 contestants who have not been saved yet, they will have another task and among them, there will be one more person safe. That means towards the end, there will be 5 nominated Junglewasis.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh and Donal Bisht are the junglewasis. Among these, 6 are already safe and do not have anything to worry about in Week 2 and the remaining six will have to compete in another task to win and be safe from nomination in Bigg Boss 15.

You can watch the live on Voot or catch the Bigg Boss 15 episode on Colors TV to see who gets saved and who gets nominated.