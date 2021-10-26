Bigg Boss 15: Nominated Contestants For Week 4

Since there was no elimination last week on Bigg Boss 15, fans are now predicting what is about to happen in the next few days on the show. BB15 has been doing okay in terms of TRP. They eliminated three contestants till now out of which the eviction of two of the ladies caused a lot of stir.

Last week there was no elimination on Bigg Boss 15 but now, we can say that this week it will be there for sure. Nominated contestants this week are Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh. Fans have been calling for the elimination of Simba or Akasa for a long time now. Viewers have said that these two do not contribute much to the show, especially Simba.

If we look at the voting trends for the past few weeks and audience attitude towards the contestants, we can say that it is either Simba or Akasa this time. Many are predicting Akasa’s name.

Well, we will have to wait and see who gets eliminated in the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15. It will be interesting to see if Pratik Sehajpal’s fandom will vote for her or not, as Akasa and Pratik are quite close.