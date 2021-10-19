Bigg Boss 15: Nominated Contestants in Week 3

Week 3 nominations for Bigg Boss 15 are out. This week as well was filled with drama and fights. A lot happened yesterday and even resulted in the double-elimination of two strong players.

Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian who won the task and entered the main house a few days ago were punished and sent off to the jungle once again. Not just that, even the Bigg Boss OTT contestants are now junglewasi, they do not have any privileges.

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss punished the housemates and threw everyone out of the main house. Everyone is a junglewasi now. Secondly, it also resulted in the elimination of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya as contestants voted for them.

Lastly, nominations happened in the house and captain Nishant Bhat had the power for it. In the end, a total of 8 contestants got nominated for the coming elimination. Here are their names:

Ieshaan Sehgal Simba Nagpal Afsana Khan Umar Riaz Shamita Shetty Karan Kundrra Vishal Kotian Miesha Iyer

Now we wait for the Weekend ka Vaar episode to see who gets eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house in Week 3. Voting for this has already started.