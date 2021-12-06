Bigg Boss 15 Nominated Contestants This Week

A lot happened on the Weekend ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 15. Not just Salman Khan bashing the contestants but the housemates also shouted at each other. It was especially a heated-up moment between Shamita Shetty and Abhijit.

There was no eviction on the show this week as there were too many shocking eliminations last week including Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian. It was to shock the fans and make the show more interesting. After this, a few wild card contestants also entered the house.

As we know the wild card entries including Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh and Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit are safe from nomination and eviction this week.

So this week, the contestants who have been there since the beginning will be nominated. Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are nominated this week. As per the live feed, Rajiv Adatia is safe. If fans' intuition is to be believed, this week will mark the end of the Bigg Boss 15 journey for Nishant. He has played rather well but for now, he is in the danger zone.