Bigg Boss 15: Nominated Contestants This Week

The weekend ka vaar is near on Bigg Boss 15 and that means elimination for one more contestant. Last week it was double elimination with lovebirds Miesha and Ieshaan eliminated from the show. This time we have some interesting names on the nominated list.

We have Rajiv, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin in the nominations this week on BB15. One among them will be eliminated soon.

Fans have started voting and many are saying that we are in for a pretty predictable elimination this week. Among these names, Bigg Boss will favor Shamita, so she is safe for sure. Jay is a top player as well, so he will be here for some more time. If the voting trends and makers’ strategy is to be believed, then the name is pretty clear.

Mostly this week, it will be Simba Nagpal’s elimination this week. Apart from him, there are no contestants who are going to be leaving so soon. Many like Rajiv’s game and are also voting for him. So he can be safe this week.