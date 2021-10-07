Bigg Boss 15: Nominated Contestants This Week

The end of Week 1 on Bigg Boss 15 is near and with that, we will have the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. You will have to vote for the nominated contestants to save them from eviction. Let us tell you about the nomination list for this week.

Well, this week we have all the contestants in nomination. This happened after a huge fight between the Junglewasis and Pratik Sehajpal. As Pratik damaged house property during the fight, it resulted in every Junglewasi getting nominated as a punishment. Many called this decision unfair and complained saying they shouldn’t have to suffer due to him.

So now you will be voting among all the contestants. Miesha Iyer, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Afshana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff and Akasa Singh. The voting will take place among them.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, one among them will be saying goodbye to Bigg Boss 15.