Bigg Boss 15: No Elimination in Week 1?

Bigg Boss 15's Weekend ka Vaar episode will soon air on Colors TV. Salman Khan will finally give us some scolding and hammering. He'll strike out at contestants who didn't perform well or got into fights over the week.

Also, it will be the very first elimination of the show. Now the first contestant to get eliminated will be Sahil Shroff. Based on the news from the insiders, it was revealed that Sahil’s journey on Bigg Boss 15 will come to an end and he will become the first contestant to get evicted. But some are also suggesting that, as it is Week 1, there might be any elimination.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan Targets Pratik Sehajpal on Weekend Ka Vaar

Not all contestants got a chance to show off their game and strategy. The audience is guessing that Bigg Boss will give one more week to all the contestants to settle better and then based on how they perform in Week 2, viewers can make the judgment.

Miesha Iyer, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Afshana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, and Akasa Singh are nominated this week.

It will be interesting to see what happens during the first Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15.