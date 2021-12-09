Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat To Get Eliminated This Week?

This week the nominated contestants on Bigg Boss 15 are Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat. Rest all of them are safe. Plus the wild card entries were safe as they are the VIP contestants of the house right now.

It came as a shock to the contestants who have been here since the beginning when the new entries became the VIPs of the house and are safe from elimination. Moreover, Rakhi Sawant even became the first confirmed contestant in the finale week.

Many have suggested that it might be the elimination for Nishant Bhat this time. He is getting a good number of votes but not as compared to the others. On top of that, the others in the nomination are some of the potential top 5 candidates, a few of them who the makers will want to save. This as we know includes Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra.

So this week could bring elimination for Nishant Bhat during the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Let us see what happens.