Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan Targets Pratik Sehajpal on Weekend Ka Vaar

The Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 is here. We will finally get to see some scolding and bashing from host Salman Khan. As always he will lash out at contestants who didn’t perform well or will confront the fights.

One such fight that happened in the house was between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. Things got intense between them. All the housemates got involved and Jay said curse words to Pratik which left the latter in rage. He broke the house properties. Not just that the bathroom incident also left everyone in shock.

In the promo, we can see Salman Khan scold Pratik for all that he did during the week. He asks if he would have done something like this outside the house too? To this Pratik replies by saying that no one ever said such bad words to him outside Bigg Boss house.

Salman speaks about the Bathroom incident and says, “Jab meri maa ya meri Behen bathroom me hoti, yab Bhi main aise hi karta game ke liye” (even if my mother or sister would have been in the bathroom, I would have done the same for the game) as you said, is this how things are. Pratik said the above lines during the bathroom incident episode.

The weekend ka Vaar episode is going to be full of fire. All the contestants are in for a scolding by Salman as there were way too many fights on Bigg Boss 15, in week one itself.