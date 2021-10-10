Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Term Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer Romance As Fake

Never in Bigg Boss history has had romance budded so fast as it has in Bigg Boss 15. This has left viewers in confusion as to what the reality might be? Is this all a ruse or is it happening for real?

The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to romance. Contestants frequently form bonds that develop into something more over time, although this normally takes time. It takes many weeks to create trust. Many times, the audience is fascinated by the bond and romance that two contestants may experience in the house, but it appears that things are moving too quickly in Bigg Boss 15.

Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer seem to be getting too close. This has been dubbed the "fastest romance in Bigg Boss history" by the audience. Miesha and Ieshaan became fast friends right after entering the house. They were teased and identified as a couple by the other housemates.

Now the audience have termed this as forced romance. It is either a strategy by the two contestants or a scripted drama by the makers for TRP. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts and said that it is way too soon for romance to be budding between anyone. If anything, this is makers’ try at getting better ratings.

Check out the reactions here:

Miesha and Ieshaan pic.twitter.com/DocjJjTXv6 — ᴴᵒⁿˢˡᵃ ᴿᵃᵏʰ Kiara✨ (@asdfghjzkr) October 9, 2021

Seems like meisha's only game is love angle!!

And dumb Ieshaan fass gya 😂#BB15 || #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/mVTMGOJhaf — 🦋 Fiza 🦋 (@fiza_031) October 5, 2021

if anyone wants know how to fall in love in 5 days please contact ieshaan and miesha



Address- bigboss ka ghar Lonavala mein



no - jarurat nahi roj ayenge 9:30 baje thodi der ke liye



Yes this offer is only valid for singles people's.#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/iyBQPux4eV — AB (@Ab48583240) October 8, 2021