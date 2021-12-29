Bigg Boss 15: Mid-Week Elimination Announcement Today?

There was no elimination on Weekend ka Vaar this time on Bigg Boss 15. Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa came to the show to promote their song, Dance Meri Rani. They played games and tasks with contestants and also announced that there will be no elimination this week. But that only means mid-week elimination for the housemates.

A new promo was released for the upcoming twist in the show. In the episode's promo, it's revealed that the housemates would be evicted in the middle of the week as a result of breaking the rules and having their tasks canceled.

It was also seen in the promo that the contestants are in shock as they have no idea who might get eliminated. Earlier many tasks were canceled due to the contestants getting into fights and breaking the rules of the game. Their actions have now led to this shocking twist of sudden mid-week eviction. For now, no name has been announced and fans are eagerly waiting to see who it will be.

As per the voting and fans' reactions, it should be between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. One of them might get eliminated but nothing can be said as of now.