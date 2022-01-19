Bigg Boss 15: Meet the Top 2 Finalists

After months of drama, fights, and a lot more, Bigg Boss 15 is finally inching closer to its finale. The grand finale episode is not far away and we will soon get the winner of the season.

Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are there in the house. There is confusion regarding elimination as the finale is closer and Bigg Boss is yet to eliminate more contestants. Like always we will have top 5 in the finale, but looking at the current list of contestants inside the house, it is tough to say what the makers have planned.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Takes a Dig At The Show

As for the top 2, this time the prediction says we will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra at the top. These two will be standing beside Salman Khan in the end. It might be the first time in Bigg Boss history when two lovers are competing and will be standing against each other in the end.

Looking at the voting stats, fans' reactions, and overall journey of each contestant, it is safe to say that the winner will be one among these two. It is to be seen who ultimately lifts the trophy. Will it be Karan or Tejasswi? Many believe that Tejasswi will win Bigg Boss 15 as she is a Colors channel actress.