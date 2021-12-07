Bigg Boss 15: Massive Fight Between Rakhi Sawant And Husband Ritesh, Here’s Why?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets upset as we see in the latest Bigg Boss 15 promo while talking about her past relationship with Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh. She explained that it was a lovely time in her life and that she wanted to marry as soon as possible.

Rakhi and Ritesh later have a talk about it late at night. Rakhi advises him to keep his emotions in check and just focus on playing the game. "Tumko sab thaali mein saja hua mila, isliye kadar nahin hai (You've got everything served on a platter, so you have no value for it)," Rakhi exclaims and the fight takes a heated turn.

This irritates Ritesh, who gets out of bed and tells Rakhi to play the game like a contestant rather than lecturing him. Rakhi retaliates the next day at breakfast, telling Ritesh that she will now treat him like a Bigg Boss contestant.

There has been a lot of drama going on in the house ever since the wild card contestants made an entry. It is to be seen what happens in the coming episodes of BB15.