Bigg Boss 15 Makers Planning Multiple Eliminations, Deets Inside

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 15 is becoming more interesting. The contestants of the house are trying their best to be in the finals. Recently, the makers of the show have shared a promo on Instagram in which Salman Khan, the host of the show will announce that in the next 48 hours, the top 5 contestants will be announced. He also said that those five contestants will play the game. Here is the promo...

Now, there are 10 contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants of the house are Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia. It is all known knowledge that Shamita Shetty is out of the house due to medical reasons. She will be returning to the house tonight.

Amongst the 11 contestants, who will be the top five finalists is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.