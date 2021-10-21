Bigg Boss 15: Makers Plan To Eliminate Umar Riaz?

Fans of the controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 15 have said that it doesn’t even matter if they vote as in the end, it won’t be counted. In Week 2, Ieshaan Sehgal got the least number of votes, but that week was no elimination due to the festival. There are certain strategies in place for this show.

One strategy that the fans have said the makers have planned is to show Umar Riaz as a weak contestant. He was outshining everyone in the previous week with his decent and diplomatic behavior but the makers did not let that happen this week. Umar is being shown as a weak contestant and someone who gets the votes only because of his brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up, Asim Riaz.

Many fans of BB15 have praised him for the kind of game he is playing. But the fans also feel that Umar might not be going a long way in the show.

The makers are likely to evict Umar Riaz from Bigg Boss 15 suggests the buzz on social media. It should be mentioned that Farah Khan gave Umar, 11th place in the show in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He has now been nominated with the three strong contenders – Shamita, Karan, and Vishal. Viewers were saying that this is all a strategy by the makers to eliminate Umar Riaz.