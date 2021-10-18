Bigg Boss 15: Makers are Favoring Shamita Shetty, Say Netizens

The recent Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 brought a lot of drama and arguments. As usual, Salman Khan scolded and took a class of those who behaved poorly for the entire week. He pointed out the mistakes of the contestants.

But in all this, the main target was Afsana Khan. Miesha and Ieshaan were asked by Salman if they were aware of how their romance looked on national television and if they were aware of the ramifications in case they did not end up together. He said they should be careful while they are on national TV. He then scolded Afsana Khan and called her out for how she behaved throughout the week.

Salman Khan criticized Afsana Khan this week. He brought up a number of incidents from the previous week, including the singer calling Shamita Shetty a "ghatyia aurat" and insulting her for her age. Afsana said a lot of things, including making comments about Shamita's age and telling her it was time for her to sit at home.

Also Read: BB15: Viewers Dub Bigg Boss 15 Most Boring Season Ever

There were many things said about Afsana but nothing to Shamita. Fans are calling out the makers and have said that they are favoring her. Shamita was the ‘Sanchalak’ (mediator) during one of the tasks and when things got out of control, she ran to the kitchen and brought scissors.

Viewers have said that everyone was fighting each other, all contestants were literally physically choking and hitting each other and in such a situation, Shamita brought scissors that could have resulted in serious injuries for some. It was surprising how Salman did not point out this stupidity of hers and made no mention of it.

Everytime on the Weekend ka Vaar, one contestant is scolded and targeted. But in that, all other mistakes get foreshadowed. The makers are favoring Shamita Shetty and ignoring her mistakes.