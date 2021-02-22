Bigg Boss 15 Launch Date Revealed, Salman Khan Breaks Suspense

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 was ended on a note and Salman Khan was seen handsome and stunning in the grand finale episode. He made everyone that there's no Bigg Boss without him. We are damn sure, Bigg Boss fans can't imagine some other host in Salman's place. He is the perfect host to Bigg Boss. By this time everyone knows that Rubina Diliak walked out with the Bigg Boss trophy. Show buffs would be missing their favourite contestants in the house.

On the other hand, some of them are highly searching and waiting for a new season (Bigg Boss -15). If you are missing the show badly, then we have super exciting news in our store. Bigg Boss 15 is all set to launch in a couple of months from now. Mostly, Bigg Boss 15 is likely to get start in the month of August or September. If you want to participate in the show, then you have a chance to be part of Bigg Boss 15.

Here's what Salman Khan said about Bigg Boss 15 during the finale episode "After giving away the Bigg Boss 14 trophy to Rubina Dilaik, Salman Khan said, "A few months later, VOOT SELECT will allow everyone to audition for the next season, Bigg Boss 15. And, the best part is that you get to vote for the participants. More details will be revealed later."Before bidding adieu to the viewers, Salman promised to be back in a few months. He said, "We will meet soon in six-seven months, with the next season."