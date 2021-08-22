Bigg Boss 15 Launch Date Confirmed, Details Inside

The most awaited promo of the Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 has been released by Colors TV. The promo begins with Rekha singing the song Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston from her hit film Umrao Jaan. Salman is dressed as a forest officer and adds, "Yahi mera sawaall hai, that is what I am asking." While standing in front of a large tree with orange blooms, Rekha's voice said, "Salman, pehchana (Salman, did you recognise me)?" Salman Khan then touched her feet, to which she responded, "Jeete raho raho raho raho ra."

After the promo was released, the audience was excited about knowing the contestants' names and starting date of the show. There is a buzz going around that Bigg Boss 15 makers are contacting top celebrities and making the list ready. A section of the audience says that the Bigg Boss 15 might kick start on October first week. On the other hand, according to rumours, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers are set to start the show on September 5th or 10th. Anyway, Karan Johar's Hindi Bigg Boss OTT will be finished on September 19th. So let us wait and watch what the Hindi Bigg Boss makers are planning.

It is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss Hindi is the most interesting and trilled show compared to the other language Bigg Boss shows. Hindi Bigg Boss makers come up with special and new concepts and they rarely repeat concepts from previous seasons in the present season. If you watch Bigg Boss in all languages, then you might observe that there will be at least one concept from the Hindi Bigg Boss show. Anyway, Hindi Bigg Boss was the first reality show on the small screen. Later, other languages started.