Bigg Boss 15: Karan-Tejasswi Romance Planned By Makers!

As we know, Bigg Boss 15 has been going okay in terms of TRP. It was said that Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal’s romance was concocted by these two for staying a long time in the house but what is now coming as a surprise is that another blooming bond between two of the top contestants was all a planned strategy by the makers.

For the past few days, the bond between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has been getting stronger. These two are coming closer and earlier, Karan also said that he probably has a crush on Tejasswi. Fans even gave their Jodi a name, Tejran.

But as it this question has been raised many times, Bigg Boss fans have always been curious if these romances are real or a strategy by the makers. A recent interview by the eliminated contestant, Donal Bisht has sparked controversy.

She shared that, Bigg Boss used to summon Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, and a few others to the confession room, and when fellow contestants would question them, they were always saying it was because of a personal matter.

Donal also revealed that when Karan came out of the confession room, he was quite anxious and had been thinking about something for a long time but couldn't say anything.