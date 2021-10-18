Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar To Enter As Wild Card Contestant?

For now, Bigg Boss 15 is going well but it has failed to keep the audience hooked. The BB15 fans are demanding some twists or changes to make the show more interesting. Looks like the makers are now planning to come up with interesting twists in order to excite the audience.

There has been just one elimination from Bigg Boss 15 till now but speculations regarding the wild card entry have already started. If the rumors are to be believed then we will soon be seeing Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend from Bigg Boss OTT Raqesh Bapat and also Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Also Read: BB15: Viewers Dub Bigg Boss 15 Most Boring Season Ever

If this news is true then their entry into the show can make things more interesting. According to rumors, Anusha has been given a large sum of money to be a part of the famous reality show. After a six-year romance, Karan and Anusha split up. She added some time ago that Karan had cheated on her.

In Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat, who had divorced his wife Riddhi Dogra, forged a bond with Shamita. Their growing romance was well received by the fans, but it also caused squabbles in the previous Bigg Boss house. However, after the show concluded and before Shamita entered Bigg Boss 15, the two were seen in each other's company multiple times.