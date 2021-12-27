Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash

Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 came as a surprise for TejRan fans. It might have been the best one for them as something unexpected happened yesterday. It was a fun Weekend ka Vaar with Salman Khan’s birthday, Christmas celebration, and more. Also, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa came to promote their upcoming song, Dance Meri Rani.

Nora and Guru enter the house to meet the contestants and play some great games with them, and the celebration continues. Nora invites Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and requests that they share one candy.

The two later ask Karan to propose to Tejasswi because he has never done so before. Karan instantly gets Tejasswi a rose and says, "I've known you for about 12 weeks. In 12 hafton mai mujhe apne barien mein itne saare cheeze pata chali hai ki mai kaun ho, mai kya feel karta hu, mera type kya hai, mujhe actually mein kya pasand hai. Mujhe nahi pata tha ek ladki mere zindagi mein itne saare differences laa sakti hai.”

“I have never felt like this before, this intense, this madness, this craziness, never! So this one’s for you and I need a Yes,” Karan adds. Tejasswi took the rose from his hand and kissed him on the cheek. They even hugged each other. Tejasswi reciprocated by sharing her feelings in a letter.