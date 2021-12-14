Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Loses Top Position, Check Which Contestant is No.1

The controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale and with that, we are seeing a lot of changes to the ranking. It keeps shifting every now and then as we get a new No.1 player every time. For a long time, it has been Karan Kundrra on the top but now we have a change in the position. Someone else has taken over the lead.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently at the No.1 position. She was No.2 last week but after what happened in the recent episodes she has gained a lot of votes from the audience who sympathized with her.

In the second position, we have Karan Kundrra. He has a loyal and strong fanbase who vote for him. Even though we cannot see a clear winner till now, he is still the top choice. Karan is considered to be the only one in the current lot who can win the show or else it will be Tejasswi Paraksh considering her game in the recent episodes.

Here is the full ranking order.