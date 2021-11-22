Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Branded Bully by Gauahar Khan

Karan Kundrra is the most well-known Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 contestant.However, Karan grabs the headlines every now and then by fighting with other contestants in the house. In yesterday's episode, Karan fought with Prateik Sehajpal and also named Nishant Bhatt as the manipulator.

Bigg Boss, the season 7 winner, responded to this incident by questioning why Bigg Boss allows violence on the show.Karan and Prateik started fighting and threatening each other during a task. Gauahar tweeted that provocation is also a part of violence. She said, "I really like Karan Kundrra, but today he was just a bully! An absolute bully! Everything works in Bigg Boss. "

During the task, Karan also mentioned that Nishant Bhatt was a manipulator, and he alleged that Nishant manipulated him also. Karan later said that he could never believe Nishant. He is one who can never be trusted.

After this incident, when Nishant got emotional, Prateik, Rajiv Adatia, and Tejasswi tried consoling him. Later, Nishant told Rajiv that he wanted to go home.

While the episode was going on, host Salman asked each contestant to name one contestant who could "pass" and one participant who would "fail" in the Bigg Boss 15 game. Neha Bhasin and Karan chose Nishant Bhatt as their failure in the game.