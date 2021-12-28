Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz Get into A Fight

The fights between friends in Bigg Boss 15 have increased as the show races towards the finale. The contestants who have been together since the beginning are getting into arguments. In the latest episode, initially, the contestants first fought about who was in charge of what inside the home. The housemates afterward got into an argument over the nominations. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan battled over Rashami Desai's nomination.

While Tejasswi was angry and slammed Karan for trying to save Rashami from the nominations, Umar on the other hand was disappointed with him for not being stern enough and trying to convince Tejasswi for saving Rashami.

Umar Riaz was irritated with Karan Kundrra for not making a concerted effort to convince Tejasswi to save Rashami during the nominations. Rashami and Abhijit Bichukale were both nominated for eliminations at the end. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra will engage in a brawl.

We saw in the latest promo that the fight has aggravated and Umar says he feels lonely since Karan is always with Tejasswi. Rashami also tells Umar that as a friend, Karan has not done as much as he (Umar) has done for him.