Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Regrets Doing This Season

Jay Bhanushali was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15 along with Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin. His journey was short but good, but there are obviously certain regrets as now it has all ended. He spoke about the experience.

The actor and anchor spoke about his Bigg Boss journey and shared that there are many things that he did not understand in the house. The contestants would become friends after a task and suddenly it would change after another task.

I realized that my family is my strength and when they are not next to me it becomes difficult. Many people asked me that where my fun and comedy side was but once you are inside the house, it becomes hard. Everyone in the house is against you; they are playing their own game. I cant joke with someone who is bitching about me behind my back, shared Jay.

There isn’t much that Jay has on his mind regarding the show but he regrets doing this particular season of Bigg Boss 15. He had no idea how to entertain someone 24x7 as it would go on on the live feed. He has no regrets doing Bigg Boss, he only regrets doing Bigg Boss 15.