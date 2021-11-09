Bigg Boss 15 Ieshaan Sehgaal Wants This Contestant To Win

Post his elimination from Bigg Boss 15, Ieshaan Sehgaal was seen disappointed but said that he enjoyed the journey and the bond he made in the house. He said that he loved the show and the time he spent.

He spoke about Miesha Iyer and said that their romance was not planned. There was no strategy or ulterior motives behind it. We like each other and are dating. I am not going to leave her as people are saying would happen now that we both are eliminated.

On being asked about who he likes the most and which contestant he thinks is playing well, Ieshaan took Tejasswi’s name. He said that I liked Tejasswi the most on the show. I share a good bond with her. She is like a sister to me. I'll definitely do my best to support her. She should win the show if you ask me. She has the qualities.

Apart from Tejasswi, Ieshaan said that both Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are playing well. I like them and had a fun time with them in the house.