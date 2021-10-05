Bigg Boss 15: Highest Paid Contestant of The Season

Now that Bigg Boss 15 has started, everyone is busy speculating as to how much each contestant is getting paid. The remuneration for everyone will obviously be different. It depends on the popularity of these celebrities. Well no matter what the reason is, this time the highest-earning player’s name is sure going to shock you.

If you remember the premiere episode, the first and the surprise contestant that shocked everyone was Jay Bhanushali. His entry was something that no one expected as even till the end, his name didn’t come in rumors. But no what we hear is that Jay is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

The competition is between Jay and Karan Kundrra. Some suggest that Jay is the highest-paid while others are taking Karan’s name. According to sources, Karan is being paid the highest amount in BB15. Close behind is, Jay. It was not easy getting Jay to participate as he is a family man and someone who was skeptical to enter.

A lot of the convincing went into bringing Jay to Bigg Boss 15 as he didn’t want to leave the family behind and stay inside the house. But now that he is here, Jay wants to stay till the end. He prayed for his journey to last till the end or finish right in the beginning. He doesn’t want to be the middle person.