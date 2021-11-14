Bigg Boss 15: Here's Why There is No Elimination This Week?

It has been confirmed that there will be no elimination this week on Bigg Boss 15. There was no elimination on the Saturday episode of Weekend ka Vaar and there won’t be any on Sunday as well, confirmed the insiders.

Rajiv, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin were nominated this week. As you can see all of them are pretty strong. Many guessed it would be Simba Nagpal getting eliminated this week as compared to others in the nomination, he will get fewer votes. But that didn’t happen.

Also, Shamita would not be eliminated as the makers are favoring her. As the audience has termed her the “queen” of the house. It would not have been surprising if Simba got eliminated.

But there was no elimination this week on BB15. Maybe because all the nominated ones this week were important ones. It is to be seen if next week they come with just one elimination or evict two contestants to compensate for this week and also shock the viewers.