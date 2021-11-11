Bigg Boss 15: Here Are The Winners Of VIP Ticket To Finale Task

Following the ticket task, Bigg Boss Season 15 got its first four VIP participants today. All participants were attached to house captain Umar Riaz for the VIP task, and he had the authority to choose which contestants he would eliminate from the race to become VIP contestants of this season.

Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat were evicted at the beginning itself. They didn’t get to play the VIP task. Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, and Pratik Sehajpal were the next contenders to arrive. Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhatt, Tajasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra were among the contestants fighting for a spot in the VIP club. Because he was the captain of the house for the week, Umar Riaz was the first participant to enter the VIP zone.

In the end, it was up to Umar Riaz to make the decision and announce the names of those who won the first round.

Instead of declaring the contestants’ names that he would drop, Umar decided to name the three he would take to the VIP room. Surprisingly, despite having a great bond with Umar inside the house, Afsana chose the names of Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra. As a result, a total of four participants have entered the VIP zone, putting them in the 'road to finale week' race.

The audience will have to wait to see who wins the first ticket to the finale of Bigg Boss 15.