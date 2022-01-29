Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai Eliminated, Pic Leaked From Set

Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rashami Desai were left in the final race of Bigg Boss 15. Out of these will be the winner of the show. But the latest buzz suggests that Rashami Desai will get eliminated right before the finale.

Going as per the buzz on social media and updates from the set, we can say that her elimination is confirmed. In the end, it will be top 5 with two contestants from Bigg Boss 15 and three from Bigg Boss OTT. It is fascinating to see all three OTTians making it to the finale week.

Check out this Instagram pic here which confirms Rashami’s eviction.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Why Tejasswi Prakash Can Win The Show?

As for the finale, we have many celebrities gracing the show. Winners from the previous season will be part of the finale. Gauhar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik and more are expected to make an appearance. We also have Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz from Bigg Boss 13.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday (today) and Sunday. The winner announcement will take place tomorrow.