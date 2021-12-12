Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Date Confirmed

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is talk of the town even though the TRP ratings this season is far from satisfactory. Despite the entry of several wild care contestants, Bigg Boss 15 has failed to hold the attention of the small screen viewers.

A section of viewers feel that contestants are not good and a few say the concept is bad this season. In every new season, the Bigg Boss Hindi makers plan something different, and for season 15, they planned a forest setting. In the first few days, the game was good, but slowly, people began to wonder what was happening.

The makers eliminated three contestants in one week to pull back the audience with a shock value, but it didn't work. Later, the makers brought back wild card contestants who participated in the previous seasons, yet it did not impact they the TRPs.

It is known that when contestants inside the house disagree on a certain issue or fight for ni reason, it creates a lot of interest aming the audience However, nothing seems to be working this season. In fact even the tried and tested love track boomeranged and hardly had any effect on either the TRPs or viewers.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Hindi makers would extend the show by a few more days because of the huge TRPs caused by the interest generated by the show. And before this season begun, there was a buzz that BB15 would continue for six months with multiple wild card entries. While the latter is true, the former may not happen given the response to the show.

The latest we hear is that Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 grand finale is likely to take ace on January 22 and 23. If makers are planning to extend the show, then the grand finale could be delayed.

Let's wait for the official announcement. What is your opinion? Do you want Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to be extended? Let us know in your comments.