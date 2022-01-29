Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: This Contestant Picks Briefcase Over Trophy

In the finale, we now have six contestants left. They are Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rashami Desai. The latest news is that Rashami will get evicted right before the grand finale. After that, we will have the Top 5 of Bigg Boss 15. This season has seen a lot of change in contestants with wild card entries, challengers, and start with BB15 contestants and OTTians.

The latest news is that Nishant Bhat will be walking out of the finale race with a briefcase. In every season, Bigg Boss introduces the briefcase, where the contestants are given the choice to walk out of the grand finale race with a bag full of money. How much money will be there in it, is not known.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai Eliminated, Pic Leaked From Set

As per the buzz on social media, Nishant Bhat will be the one to walk away with the briefcase. With this, we will get the top 4 of the season. The dancer/choreographer was the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT and came to BB15 along with Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. These three formed an amazing bond over time. It is fascinating to see all of them reaching the final week.

After Nishant walks out, it will be Shamita and Pratik left from Bigg Boss OTT. It is to be seen if Tejasswi and Karan reach the top 2 or one will be from BB15 and one from BB OTT. Fans are waiting eagerly.