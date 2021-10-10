Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Questions Salman Khan’s Remarks on Pratik Sehajpal’s Career

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was especially angry with Pratik Sehajpal. Salman reprimanded him and asked him to keep his behavior in check. He made some comments on Pratik’s career.

He said Pratik will only jump from one reality show to another but actors like Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali have achieved a lot till now. They should not jeopardize or tarnish the name they built for themselves after all these years of hard work.

Gauahar Khan questioned these remarks and asked if this is the way Pratik should have been treated. “Galti sabse hoti hai , but to write off one’s career n state that he will only hop from one reality show to other can be very discouraging for someone young..yes pratik is aggressive In his game plan but I truly hope gets better at his behavior, ! #bb15 #genuineplayeratleast,” she tweeted.

Salman did not really school other contestants for all that they did in Week 1 of BB15. Netizens shared that scolding and reprimanding Pratik was necessary but all the remarks on his career were not needed.

