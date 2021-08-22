Bigg Boss 15 First Promo Out, Salman Khan is Excited

After the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 update, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 promo is also out. The promo was released on Saturday by Colors TV. The promo opens with the song Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston from Rekha's popular film Umrao Jaan, in her voice. We can see Salman in forest officer dress and says, "Yahi mera sawaall hai, that is what I am asking." Rekha's voice questioned him, "Salman, pehchana (Salman, did you recognise me)?" while he stood in front of a big tree with orange blossoms. Salman Khan then touched her feet and she replied, "Jeete raho! (Stay blessed). "

The log of Bigg Boss 15 is seen colorful with greenery nature. Anyway, after a long wait, Hindi Bigg Boss is back with season 15. It is worth mentioning that compared to all the language Bigg Boss shows, Hindi Bigg Boss is the most interesting and trilled show, thanks to Salman Khan. The way Salman Khan hosts the show has a special fan base. A section of the audience is addicted to the show only to watch Salman Khan's hosting.

Earlier, Arjun Bijlani had confirmed that he had been approached for the show. "I've been offered Bigg Boss 15, and I'm thinking about it." However, I'm still unsure if I'll be locked in or not. There's still plenty of time for that show. "

Check Out The Promo