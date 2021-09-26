Bigg Boss 15: First 6 Confirmed Contestants

The new season of Bigg Boss Hindi that is BB 15 is just around the corner. The channel has shared many promos announcing the new season. In the promo, you can see Salman Khan making a return as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to be drama and action-packed.

Names of the contestants have not been revealed yet, but the speculations are on. Some of the names include the top 5 of the Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, as you all will remember, Pratik Sehajpal lifted the briefcase which had a ticket to Bigg Boss 15. With that, he became the first confirmed contestant.

Apart from Pratik Sehajpal, whose entry was confirmed earlier in Bigg Boss OTT, we also have two more players coming from the season. Shamita Shetty and runner-up Nishant Bhat were also confirmed for BB 15. There was no news regarding the OTT winner, Divya Agarwal. From OTT, these names have come forward for now.

For Bigg Boss 15, we also have Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz entering the house. Asim was declared the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. It will be interesting to see what his brother does. TV actress Donal Bisht will also be coming to the show. Song ‘Titliaan’ fame Afsana Khan is there on the list too. We now wait for more celebrities to confirm their entry.

Bigg Boss 15 will start on October 2.