Bigg Boss 15: Final Voting Trend Of Week 4

It is time for Sunday ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15. There are three contestants nominated this time for elimination. They are Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. Among these three, one will get evicted today.

Now the fans are predicting it to be either Akasa or Simba. They feel Akasa should get eliminated. Now the voting trend and the inside sources have predicted Akasa’s elimination.

It was between Simba and Akasa, and now it has been confirmed that Akasa will be eliminated. She hasn’t done much since the show started and in the first two weeks, even Bigg Boss fans demanded her eviction.

Vishal has gotten a good number of votes, plus he has managed to entertain both the housemates and viewers, so his elimination was anyway unlikely. Simba managed to impress everyone with how he did during tasks this week.

We will have to wait till the episode airs, but it can be said that her elimination from Bigg Boss 15, for now, is confirmed.