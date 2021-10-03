Bigg Boss 15: Final List Of Contestants

The reality show, Bigg Boss 15 started airing on Colors TV on Oct 2. All the contestants have now entered the house or should we say jungle. This time the concept is different than previous seasons. Finally, all the contestants have entered the house.

Obviously, there were many names that came forward and speculations of who will be coming this season. After a lot of buzz and rumors, we have the final list. The contestants entered the jungle-themed house and will be divided into tribes.

Here is the full list of contestants:

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Jay Bhanushali Afsana Khan Ieshaan Sehgaal Miesha Iyer Vishal Kotian Umar Riaz Sahil Shroff Vidhi Pandya Akasa Singh Donal Bisht Simba Nagpal Pratik Sehajpal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty

These 16 contestants have now entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. As we know, we have contestants from BB OTT as well. It will be interesting to see how the show continues differently from previous seasons.