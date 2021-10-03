Bigg Boss 15: Final List Of Contestants

Oct 03, 2021, 13:16 IST
The reality show, Bigg Boss 15 started airing on Colors TV on Oct 2. All the contestants have now entered the house or should we say jungle. This time the concept is different than previous seasons. Finally, all the contestants have entered the house.

Obviously, there were many names that came forward and speculations of who will be coming this season. After a lot of buzz and rumors, we have the final list. The contestants entered the jungle-themed house and will be divided into tribes.

Here is the full list of contestants:

  1. Karan Kundrra

  2. Tejasswi Prakash

  3. Jay Bhanushali

  4. Afsana Khan

  5. Ieshaan Sehgaal

  6. Miesha Iyer

  7. Vishal Kotian

  8. Umar Riaz

  9. Sahil Shroff

  10. Vidhi Pandya

  11. Akasa Singh

  12. Donal Bisht

  13. Simba Nagpal

  14. Pratik Sehajpal

  15. Nishant Bhat

  16. Shamita Shetty

These 16 contestants have now entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. As we know, we have contestants from BB OTT as well. It will be interesting to see how the show continues differently from previous seasons.  

