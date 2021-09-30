Bigg Boss 15 Final Contestants Profiles With Photos

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is coming back to enthrall all of us with a new season of Bigg Boss. So far, the show's organisers were able to complete 14 seasons successfully with impressive TRP ratings.

The show organizers with the same enthusiasm, are all set to launch another brand new season two days from now.

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to get launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary which falls on October 2. All the confirmed contestants have finished their quarantine period.

The showrunners will be moving the contestants to the house by tomorrow evening.

If you are eagerly waiting to know the confirmed and final list of contestants who would be entering Bigg Boss 15, take a look at their names with their Instagram profiles.