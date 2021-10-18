Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan Ranks Contestants’ Game Performance on Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 was full of drama and entertainment. It also brought reality checks for the contestants and their game. Farah Khan came to the show on WKV to rank the contestants and give them an insight into how their performance has been so far.

Farah spoke with everyone and gave them a reality check. She took a dig at Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan’s romance and said never in her life has she seen someone fall in love so fast. "Love at first sight toh suna tha, ye loh love at first night hai". She further questioned Afsana Khan on her age-shaming remarks on Shamita Shetty.

She spoke with the contestants and ranked them as per their game. She even scolded Jay Bhanushali for what he has been doing the past few days and said you have lost the spark. You need to get back on track once again.

This is how she ranked the Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

1. Karan Kundrra

2. Tejasswi Prakash

3. Vishal Kotian

4. Shamita Shetty

5. Pratik Sehajpal

6. Jay Bhanushali

7. Nishant Bhat

8. Miesha Iyer

9. Ieshaan Sehgal

10. Afsana Khan

11. Umar Riaz

12. Simba Nagpal

13. Akasa Singh

14. Donal Bisht

15. Vidhi Pandya