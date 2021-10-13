Bigg Boss 15: Fans Slam Jay Bhanushali For Repeatedly Abusing Pratik Sehajpal

Fights and arguments in Bigg Boss house are nothing new, but in Bigg Boss 15 it seems to be getting out of hand. Two contestants Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal are getting into fights often now. In the latest episode, they once again started shouting at each other.

During one of the tasks, a fight broke out between Pratik and Jay. What irked the fans was that Jay once again used the ‘maa ki gaali’ on Pratik, while the latter already made it clear that he will bear anything but not this. They almost got physical once again. Bigg Boss fans have pointed out that both are at fault this time.

It was Pratik who went and poked Jay which led to shouting and fighting but no matter how angry, Jay should have controlled and refrained from saying anything bad about Pratik’s mother.

BB15 viewers are not very happy with how Jay has been behaving. He justified ‘swearing’ and said, “harr season me gaali di jaati hai” (swearing/cursing happens in every season). Many are not able to see the logic behind this attitude and slammed Jay on social media for constantly using such derogatory words.

Check out the reactions here:

Stay strong #Pratiksehajpal . Who is #JayBhanushali ?

How can he abuse someone again and again like this . #biggboss15 pic.twitter.com/4GoBj5KomG — Biggboss 15 Update (@Muzzammilthakur) October 12, 2021

as a neutral viewer, i can understand when it happened the first time…but now #PratikSehajpal was not even picking a fight with #JayBhanushali

Jay knows Pratik gets affected by such gaali, so why does he continue?

i feel the #WKV insult encouraged this…#BiggBoss15 — Kiara (@kiaraliz____) October 13, 2021

#JayBhanushali is coming out as a very weak & abusive contestant.. not able to provide required content, gets easily instigated & only seen in the show when he is indulged in a fight with #PratikSehajpaI .. #BiggBoss15#PratikSehjpal — RISHABH SHARMA (@RishbhSharma461) October 13, 2021

#JayBhanushali knew the trigger point of #PratikSehjpal and repeatedly doing this..and the pity thing is that he is not in any kind of regret..@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BiggBoss_15_ @BeingSalmanKhan — Thoughtsatpoint (@thoughtsatpoint) October 13, 2021