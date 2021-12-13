Bigg Boss 15: Fans React As Umar Riaz Targeted On Weekend Ka Vaar

On Bigg Boss 15, it was Weekend ka Vaar, and the scolding from host Salman Khan began once more. He put the contestants in their place, especially Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. Things escalated to the point where many believed Salman was being overly aggressive with the contestants. Umar was scolded by the actor, who said that he was following in his brother Asim Riaz's footsteps and repeating things that he did on Bigg Boss 13 at the time.

Salman told Umar that, 'Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho’. You are educated and not like this. Do you believe that by acting this way, you will become more popular? Izzat kamaoge, shauharat mil jayegi automatically. (You're a doctor yet you don’t have any manners?, you don't have a brain or a sense? Why are you acting so irrationally? ...If you earn respect, money will come naturally.)"

Umar kept quiet the whole time and did not question Salman, nor did he give any clarifications. But he must have been hurt as Umar really cares for his brother. Fans were extremely disappointed with this and started trending “ONE MAN SHOW UMAR” on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets made in Umar’s support.

I am doctor and i know how hard is our job,we work even when we dont want,no personal life,okay i agre #UmarRiaz can not be right always neither we all,but he doesn't deserve this SALA word from salman khan,and aggressive? Why he keep calling him? TRP STUNT?

ONE MAN SHOW UMAR — Dr.Dalvir rawat (@Dr_dalvirrawat) December 12, 2021

He loves his brother more than anything & makers have convieniently targeted him there! We know that you can't even hear a word against him! We can't even imagine what you're going through!Stay strong champ🥺💔



ONE MAN SHOW UMAR#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/A6MdhgYEGX — Team Umar Riaz 💫 (@TeamUmarTweets) December 12, 2021

This is very disrespectfull of the host to downgrade a ex contstant of mst viewed season of al times n who hs a masive fan followin across the globe for a reason.N #UmarRiaz is single handedly kiling it in #BB15. So Stop BullSh!tin @ColorsTV



WE LOVE ASIM RIAZ

ONE MAN SHOW UMAR — Aajiz Gayoor (@AajizGayoor) December 12, 2021