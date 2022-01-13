Bigg Boss 15: Fans Predict Top 3 Finalists of The Show

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its Grand Finale. With that, there has been a lot of speculations as to who will be the top finalists and who will win the trophy? Initial names suggested for the top 3 were Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Tejasswi Prakash, but with Umar’s elimination, we are waiting to see who gets to the top 3.

In last weekend's ka vaar episode, Umar Riaz was voted off Bigg Boss 15. Rashami and Abhijit, on the other side, were demoted from VIP contestants during the nominations task. Tejasswi was the most recent housemate to be eliminated from the VIP status. With this, the show was down to three VIP participants with Ticket To Finale.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Shamita Shetty are expected to be the top three of Bigg Boss 15. Among them, will be the winner of the show. As expected, it will either be Karan or Tejasswi.

The audience believes Karan Kundrra would win Bigg Boss 15 this year. It's also being speculated that either Pratik or Tejasswi will take second place. But nothing can be said for now. Both Karan and Tejasswi are receiving a high number of votes. Initially, it was Umar Riaz in the top as well, but now the ranking has changed.